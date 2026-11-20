Pop Billie Eilish confirmed as BST Hyde Park 2027 headliner Billie Eilish has added another huge UK date to her growing 2027 festival schedule after being confirmed as the latest headliner for BST Hyde Park. SHARE SHARE Credit: Henry Hwu

Billie Eilish has been announced as the latest major act to top the bill at American Express presents BST Hyde Park 2027, with the global superstar set to make her debut at the London concert series next summer.

The 24-year-old singer will headline the Great Oak Stage on July 3, joining an already star-studded programme that includes Bon Jovi, Muse and RAYE.

The booking marks another significant addition to what is becoming one of Eilish's biggest European festival runs to date. In recent days, the singer has also been confirmed for both Glastonbury and Denmark's Roskilde Festival, further underlining her status as one of the most sought-after live performers in music.

BST Hyde Park organisers described Eilish as one of the defining artists of the modern era, with the singer's catalogue, cultural impact and live reputation helping to make her one of the event's most anticipated bookings in recent years.

Jim King, CEO of AEG Presents UK and European Festivals, admitted Eilish had long been high on the festival's wish list.

He said: "Every event has their 'list' of a handful of artists you dream of seeing on its stage, and for BST Hyde Park, Billie Eilish has been at the top of that list for years.

"Whether it's her commitment to community and sustainability or her incredible live performances, Billie continues to show what's possible when artists lead from the front. She inspires fans, challenges our industry to be better, and delivers one of the most remarkable live shows anywhere in the world."

The singer became the youngest solo artist to headline Glastonbury in 2022 and is set to return to Worthy Farm in June 2027 for her second appearance at the top of the bill.

With major bookings now secured at Glastonbury, Roskilde and BST Hyde Park, Eilish is assembling one of the standout festival schedules of next summer.

Tickets for BST Hyde Park go on general sale at 10am GMT on November 26. The festival will also welcome Bon Jovi on June 24, Muse on June 26, and RAYE for two headline shows on July 10 and 11.