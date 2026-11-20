Rock Liam Gallagher leads tributes to Mani on first anniversary of Manchester legend's death Gary 'Mani' Mounfield passed away a year ago today (20.11.26) and tributes continue to pour in for the Manchester icon. SHARE SHARE Credit: Avalon

Liam Gallagher has led tributes to Gary 'Mani' Mounfield on the first annivesrary of his death.

The Stone Roses bassist passed away at his home in Stockport on November 20, 2025, at the age of 63, and a year on, his peers and fans are still mourning the loss.

Oasis frontman Liam posted to X: "A year ago today we lost our HERO our FRIEND the 1 n only GARY MANI MOUNFIELD thinking of you always Rkid LG x (sic)"

Liam's bandmate, Paul 'Bonehead' Arthurs, paid tribute by posting Stone Roses' hit I Wanna Be Adored and writing: "Thinking of you today Mani."

Musician Pete McLeod posted alongside a mural of the late musician: "1 year ago today we lost a legend. A lovely talented soul. Mani and I used to text each other jokes and he was always supportive with my music and putting me on his g list for shows. He’s sorely missed. I’m sure that big grin of his will be smiling down on us all all. Peace and Love. Px (sic)"

A year ago today we lost our HERO our FRIEND the 1 n only GARY MANI MOUNFIELD thinking of you always Rkid LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) November 20, 2026

Thinking of you today Mani. ❤️❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/kHkAsSSPQs — Paul Arthurs. (@BoneheadsPage) November 20, 2026





Mani reportedly left behind a stash of secret tracks.

He recorded a number of songs with the Roses after their 2011 reunion and they are being kept locked away along with other tunes he recorded with Primal Scream, Free Bass - his bassist supergroup formed with Joy Division's Peter Hook and The Smiths star Andy Rourke - and Shaun Ryder's band Mantra Of The Cosmos.

A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "Tracks Mani recorded with [Stone Roses] after their reunion in 2011, along with songs he made with Primal Scream, are all in a vault which could soon be opened.

"Mani was one of the most prolific musicians around and as well as playing with The Roses and Primal Scream, he was involved in numerous side projects.

"There are tracks featuring him by The Stone Roses, Primal Scream, Free Bass and Mantra Of The Cosmos."

The insider went on to reveal there are ongoing talks about whether to release the tracks as a "tribute" to the late musician, adding: "The hope is that these tracks will come out in tribute to him, possibly even as a compilation.

"It’s all early days but there are ongoing discussions about how best to pay tribute to his music legacy."

The Stone Roses got back together in 2011 for a series of shows and they played a number of shows up until 2017. They also headed into the studio together to record new music - spawning the singles All for One and Beautiful Thing, released in 2016 - but the new material was never put together onto an album.

Mani had initially been lined up as the bassist for Mantra Of The Cosmos, but he stepped away from the band to care for his wife Imelda prior to her death in 2023, following a battle with bowel cancer.

The beloved musician died peacefully in his sleep of "respiratory issues", following a lengthy battle with the lung condition emphysema.