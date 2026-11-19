K-pop EJAE says KPop Demon Hunters success has piled on the pressure EJAE has admitted the success of KPop Demon Hunters has created new pressure, but says it has also inspired her to pursue long-held dreams and discover her own artistic sound. SHARE SHARE Credit: Avalon

EJAE has admitted the huge success of KPop Demon Hunters has left her feeling under pressure as she tries to establish herself as a solo artist.

The singer-songwriter played a key role in the Netflix animated phenomenon, which became one of the streamer's biggest hits, topped viewing charts around the world, spawned a chart-smashing soundtrack and helped make HUNTR/X track Golden a global success. The film went on to win the Academy Awards for Best Animated Feature and Best Original Song, with Golden becoming the first K-pop song to win an Oscar.

Despite the acclaim, EJAE admitted the attention has brought higher expectations.

She told Us Weekly: "I'm not gonna lie, it's hard.

"You find success in it and you get this award [and] it's really cool, but weirdly it stresses you out more because it's like you have to live up to that."

The breakthrough has also encouraged EJAE to revisit ambitions she had abandoned earlier in life.

She said: "Because of Demon Hunters, it kind of allowed me to have a platform, a dream that I gave up as a kid that I didn't think I deserved or didn't think I could have.

"Now that I have the platform, just to see if I can do it again, [I'm] kind of reopening a dream that I shelved, just to see what can happen and work hard on it."

Looking back on her journey, EJAE said the experience taught her that careers inevitably come with ups and downs.

She explained: "I think the biggest thing I learned with this whole journey is you'll have years where things just don't work out, and then you'll have years where things do work out, like this year for me."

While fans know her through songs linked to HUNTR/X and KPop Demon Hunters, EJAE said she is still searching for a sound that reflects who she is as an artist.

On where she is with making her own album, she said: "I'm currently just continuously trying to figure out what my sound is, EJAE's sound.

"You know the music that people are familiar with, like Golden, is again for HUNTR/X. It's for an animated film, so it's not necessarily me, I would say.

"But I'm very excited for people to kind of follow me with my journey in finding that."