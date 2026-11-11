K-pop LISA to release documentary on YouTube Premium as Leave With Me gets streaming date LISA has a double treat in store for fans on November 18. SHARE SHARE Credit: Getty Images

LISA is set to officially release Leave With Me after the song made its debut in her documentary Always Lalisa.

The BLACKPINK star has confirmed that the track will arrive on streaming services on November 18, more than a month after fans first heard it during the end credits of the film's theatrical release.

Leave With Me will be released on the same day that Always Lalisa arrives on YouTube Premium, making the documentary available to a wider audience following its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival and subsequent cinema release around the world.

Directed by Sue Kim, the film follows LISA during a pivotal period in her career as she pursues solo projects away from BLACKPINK, having spent much of her professional life with the group.

The documentary explores the challenges of establishing herself as a solo artist while balancing acting opportunities, business ventures and her desire for a life away from the constant attention of the public.

The release of Leave With Me comes during a busy period for the Thai star, who has continued to expand her career beyond music.

Over the past year, LISA became the first female K-pop artist and first Thai artist to perform at a FIFA World Cup opening ceremony, where she appeared alongside Anitta and Rema. She also performed a solo set at Coachella, joined the Met Gala host committee and made her acting debut in The White Lotus.

Her screen career is also set to continue, with Netflix projects including TYGO and an untitled romantic comedy inspired by Notting Hill in development.

Fans have been waiting for an official version of Leave With Me since the song was heard briefly during Always Lalisa, making its arrival on streaming services a significant addition to LISA's growing solo catalogue.

The release follows the release of the Press Play EP, which features lead single SaWaDiKa. Lisa is also preparing for her Viva La Lisa residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. She is scheduled to perform six shows at the venue throughout November.