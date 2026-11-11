Pop Jessie Ware shares previously unheard song Middle Of The Night as she expands Superbloom Jessie Ware has unveiled new track Middle Of The Night as part of an expanded edition of her latest album, Superbloom. SHARE SHARE Credit: Press

Jessie Ware has surprised fans with a brand-new song from the Superbloom era.

The singer has released the previously unheard Middle Of The Night as part of Superbloom (Deluxe Edition), an expanded version of her sixth studio album featuring additional recordings from one of the biggest chapters of her career so far.

The fresh track arrives months after Superbloom was released and gives fans a final glimpse into the world Ware created on the record, which continued her run of sophisticated disco-pop inspired by classic dancefloors and late-night glamour.

Alongside the new song, the deluxe collection includes extended versions of Ride and Sauna, while producer Majestic has delivered a reworked version of Don't You Know Who I Am?.

Ware has also opened her live vault for the expanded release. A selection of recordings captured during the Superbloom touring cycle have been included, offering listeners a taste of the shows that helped elevate the album to another level.

Among the live tracks featured are performances of Pearls, Automatic, Don't You Know Who I Am?, 16 Summers, Mon Amour and Wildest Moments, recorded at venues around the UK.

The deluxe edition arrives after a landmark year on the road for the 42-year-old star.

While Ware has long earned critical acclaim for her studio albums, the Superbloom campaign saw her achieve several major milestones as a live performer. During the tour she played a sold-out show at New York's iconic Radio City Music Hall, embarked on her first UK arena run and headlined London's O2 Arena.

Ware turned heads with the music video for Ride - a sultry, cinematic short that saw the singer team up with suave actor James Norton for a tense, stylised Western fantasy.







