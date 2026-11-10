Rock 'I'd rather stay and stack the dishwasher...' Liam Gallagher confirms Oasis are snubbing Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction Liam Gallagher has confirmed he will not attend Oasis' Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Los Angeles, saying he would rather stay in the UK and "stack the dishwasher" than fly to America for the event. SHARE SHARE

Liam Gallagher would rather stay at home and "stack the dishwasher" than attend the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony when Oasis are inducted this Saturday (14.11.26).

Oasis have been chosen to receive the prestigious honour this year from the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame alongside Phil Collins, Billy Idol, Joy Division/New Order, Sade, Luther Vandross and Wu-Tang Clan.

But Rolling Stone reported that neither Liam nor his brother Noel Gallagher - who both reunited for the Oasis Live '25 tour, the band's first concerts for 16 years since their split in 2009 - will be at the event being held at Los Angeles' Peacock Theater.

Noel, 59, had already announced plans for the weekend, as he's going to be performing his first solo show since Oasis reformed at the EFG London Jazz Festival at London's Royal Festival Hall with his friend Goldie.

Noel and Liam will skip Oasis' induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame / Credit: Getty





Now Liam, 54, has responded to fans posting about Oasis' reported no-show, confirming that he will not be crossing the Atlantic for the ceremony.

Replying to one fan who highlighted the Rolling Stone article and shared a video of Liam walking with a swagger at an awards ceremony, saying they loved it when Oasis would attend the BRIT Awards or Q Awards, Liam posted: "Yeah, but times have changed Rasta K and everyone's a soft **** these days there boring as f*** everyone's up there own a*** and far too sensitive I'd rather stay and stack the dishwasher."

Liam then joked that he oversees the loading of the dishwasher rather than actually placing the dirty plates in the appliance himself.

He added: "Well I don't do it obv but I oversee the procedure make sure it's done right ... I did classes they do them once a month near where I live"





Another of his followers on X then posted: "Liam did say RnR HoF is for w******. No surprise they aint going. Not many artists do turn up. We already know they're RnR and the greatest out there. Liam can spend the day on here instead maybe. I said maybe..."

This prompted Liam to reply: "If it was in the UK I'd be there but for some reason it's in LA and that's miles away."

The Supersonic singer previously scoffed at the idea of joining the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame back in 2024, telling The Sunday Times newspaper: "As much as I love Mariah Carey and all that, I want to say: do me a favor and f*** off.

"It’s like putting me in the rap hall of fame, and I don’t want to be part of anything that mentally disturbed. Besides, I’ve done more for rock and roll than half of them clowns on that board, so it’s all a load of bs."

However, he later hinted at a change of heart earlier this year when he took to X to write: "Well I was speaking to my mummy last night when the news broke [about the induction] and she thinks I may have been a little hasty with my perception of the organisation she’s told me to stop being a d*** and go to the awards and behave and you never know you might enjoy it."

Liam and his guitarist brother Noel are being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame alongside Oasis guitarists Paul 'Bonehead' Arthurs and Gem Archer, original bassist Paul 'Guigsy' McGuigan and current bassist Andy Bell, as well as drummers Tony McCarroll and Alan White.

Arthurs, Archer and Bell all feature in the current touring line-up of Oasis, but the Gallagher brothers haven't performed with McGuigan, McCarroll or White in many years.