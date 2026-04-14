Rock Oasis and Iron Maiden set to be inducted into Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Oasis and Iron Maiden will be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame this November, with Liam Gallagher responding in typically chaotic fashion. SHARE SHARE Credit: Avalon

Oasis and Iron Maiden are officially heading into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, joining the 2026 performers class announced during American Idol on Monday (13.04.26).

The ceremony will take place on November 14 at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles.

The two British giants lead a wide‑ranging list of inductees that also includes Phil Collins, Billy Idol, Joy Division/New Order, Sade, Luther Vandross and Wu‑Tang Clan.

The news marks the first time Britpop legends Oasis have been recognised by the Hall, more than 30 years after their debut.

Liam Gallagher, who once dismissed the Hall of Fame as being “for w*****s,” quickly changed his tune after the announcement.

Posting on X, he wrote: “I wanna thank all the people who voted for us it’s a real honour… ever since I was a little kid and singing in the shower I’d dream about 1 day being in the RnR hall of fame… anything is possible if you have a dream LG x (sic).”

When a fan reminded him of his previous comments, he replied in classic Liam style: “Well I was speaking to my mummy last night when the news broke and she thinks I may have been a little hasty… she’s told me to stop being a d*** and go to the awards and behave and you never know you might enjoy it.”

Alongside the performers category, the Hall confirmed its early influence inductees: Queen Latifah, Celia Cruz, Fela Kuti, MC Lyte and Gram Parsons.

The musical excellence category will honour songwriter Linda Creed and producers Rick Rubin, Jimmy Miller and Arif Mardin.

Late TV host Ed Sullivan will receive the Ahmet Ertegun Award for non‑performers.

Several high‑profile nominees missed out this year, including Mariah Carey, New Edition, Lauryn Hill, INXS, Jeff Buckley, Shakira and Pink.

Billy Idol, who also made the 2026 list, told Billboard he was stunned by the recognition. “I can’t believe it. It’s incredible.

“We were doing it for the love… we had no idea it was going to explode and lead to me doing this for 50 years.”