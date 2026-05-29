Boy George wants to write the UK’s next Eurovision song Boy George says he wants to pen Britain’s next Eurovision entry, while questioning the fairness of the contest’s automatic qualifiers. SHARE SHARE Credit: FAMOUS

Boy George says he wants a shot at writing the UK’s next Eurovision entry.

The Culture Club singer teamed up with SENHIT to represent San Marino at this year’s contest in Vienna with their track Superstar, but the pair failed to qualify from the first semi‑final.

Despite the setback, the Karma Chameleon star says he’d love another chance - this time by penning a winning song for Britain.

Speaking to Chris Moyles on Radio X, he said of his Eurovision experience: “I wanted to go, and it was really mad. I mean, I would have liked to have got through to the final to see whether we got any of the nul points, or whatever. Because that’s what you go for! I want to find out — would we have got any points?”

He then highlighted the long‑standing rule that the UK, France, Germany, Spain and Italy automatically qualify for the Eurovision Grand Final because of their financial contributions to the EBU.

He said: “But I will say something a little bit controversial. If five countries can get into the show without any process, how’s that a competition? Just saying!”

George went on to put himself forward for the UK’s next entry.

He said: “I’d like to write the British entry. That would be something I would like to do. That’s something I would like to do, so I’m putting it out in there.”

The 64‑year‑old singer will reunite with SENHIT onstage this summer during Culture Club’s show in Milan on July 9.

After the semi‑final result, George thanked fans on X, writing: “If you voted for us, thank you so much, I was sad we didn't get through to the final but my @eurovision experience has been fabulous. I wouldn't take a minute of it back. Thanks to @senhitofficial and the entire San Marino delegation. What a fun bunch. We will perform together in Milan in July. At the @RealCultureClub show. #funk #love #Italy.”