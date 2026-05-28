K-pop SEVENTEEN's latest subunit confirm album release date and tour SEVENTEEN members The8 and Vernon will debut as V8 on June 29 before heading shows in South Korea and Hong Kong. SHARE SHARE Credit: Weverse

SEVENTEEN's latest subunit - dubbed V8 - will release their debut album on June 29.

The8 and Vernon have hooked up for a new studio project and a joint tour.

PLEDIS Entertainment said: “The8 and Vernon will form the new unit V8 and release their first album on June 29.”

They will then play Goyang, South Korea, on July 11 and 12, followed by a pair of dates in Hong Kong on July 18 and 19.

Vernon co‑wrote and co‑composed Orbit, the lead track from The8's 2024 LP Stardust.

Vernon, one of SEVENTEEN’s rappers, has been a core creative force within the group since their 2015 debut, contributing regularly to songwriting and production.

Meanwhile, SEVENTEEN just marked their 11th anniversary this week with a donation to the Korean National Commission for UNESCO, supporting its Bridge Programme for disadvantaged students in Laos.

The K-pop boy band's contribution will help children with primary school diplomas move into secondary school, where many are unable to enrol due to additional fees.

KNCU Secretary‑General Hong Hyun‑ik thanked the group for their continued involvement since 2022, saying the support will give “marginalised learners” a better chance at education.

The donation extends SEVENTEEN’s #GoingTogether campaign, launched in 2022 through a Memorandum of Understanding between Pledis Entertainment and the KNCU.

The partnership expanded globally in 2023 with a trilateral agreement involving UNESCO headquarters, leading to SEVENTEEN hosting a session at the UNESCO Youth Forum.

The initiative has already funded two community learning centres in Timor‑Leste and backed education programmes in Malawi.

The donation comes two years after SEVENTEEN were made UNESCO’s first‑ever Goodwill Ambassador for Youth.



