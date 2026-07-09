The Rolling Stones light up London with drone show celebrating new album Foreign Tongues The Rolling Stones launched their 25th studio LP in London at the St Clement Hotel on Wednesday night (08.07.26) and treated the star-studded guestlist, which included former James Bond Daniel Craig and Sam Fender, to a unique drone show. SHARE SHARE

The Rolling Stones launched their 25th studio album Foreign Tongues with a unique drone show which lit up the London night sky on Wednesday (08.07.26).





Band members Sir Mick Jagger and Ronnie Wood attended the exclusive party at the St Clement Hotel in Aldwych and were joined by a star-studded array of guests which included former James Bond actor Daniel Craig and his wife Rachel Weisz, John McEnroe, Sex Pistols bassist Glen Matlock, BBC Radio 2 DJ Vernon Kay, Sam Fender, Sacha Baron Cohen and Christian Louboutin.





The luxury hotel overlooks the River Thames and to celebrate the release of their new LP and latest single In The Stars a drone show recreated the iconic Rolling Stones tongue logo and the album artwork for Foreign Tongues as Big Ben and the London Eye loomed in the background.





The incredible display was created by internationally acclaimed designer Patrick Woodroffe, who said: “The music for the 500 drone light show was set to the new Stones song In The Stars and is a fitting metaphor to see the iconic and much loved Stones’ tongue hanging over the River Thames to celebrate a record made here in the city of London.





"Mick and Ronnie also treated guests to a special acoustic rendition of Ringing Hollow from the album. They were joined on stage by long-time Stones keyboardist Matt Clifford.





Before stepping inside the exclusive party, Mick, 82, took a moment to reveal his plan is for The Rolling Stones to tour again in the near future.





Speaking to Reuters, he said: "We ​hope we go on tour, Ronnie and I are really into ​that, so we hope we see everyone on the road."Foreign Tongues will be released on Friday (10.07.26) and it is the band's second studio ​album since the 2021 death of drummer Charlie Watts ⁠and 25th since the group first formed in London in 1962.





The 14-track record features an array of guest artists including Sir Paul McCartney, The ​Cure's Robert Smith and Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith.