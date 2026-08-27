Pop Katy Perry says she proudly accepts the title 'queen of cringe' Katy Perry has insisted she is "cringe" and proud because life is too short to have "regrets". SHARE SHARE Credit: Getty Images

Katy Perry has made it clear she’s not losing sleep over online commentary, telling fans she’s embracing every moment of her life and career.

Speaking to Billboard’s Tetris Kelly during a Q+A at the VIP IMAX screening of Katy Perry: The Lifetimes Tour - Live From Paris, the pop star addressed those who mock her performance style head‑on.

She said: “Like, this is how I f****** dance. OK, what's up? I'm having fun. I am living my whole life. You want to call me the queen of cringe? I am going to suck the juice out of every single one of these fruits on this life. I'm going to never have any regrets. I'm going to leave no stone unturned. I'm going to live my life to the fullest. I am not scared. This is that one opportunity in this skin as this character. And I don't want to have any regrets.”

Perry went on to reflect on the pressure of past success, saying she doesn’t feel the need to chase the same milestones she hit during her Teenage Dream era.

“Teenage Dream was like a [Mount Everest], and I climbed it and I saw the view and there's so many other mountains with so many other views. I don't need to climb Everest twice to be like, ‘I climbed Everest twice.’ OK, well, once was enough, so I was just grateful that I had that. So many people don't. I'm grateful that I even had one hit, let alone all that. I'm grateful I got to wake up today. I'm grateful that I have a daughter. I'm grateful that I've got all of this opportunity. I'm grateful for my fans. Gratitude every day, first thing out of my mouth."

She added that gratitude is part of her daily routine - even on the days that feel far from glamorous.

The Firework hitmaker said: “I say it every single day. Even on my crummiest days, I say it through my Invisalign and my mouth tape and I go, ‘Thank you God so much today. I'm so grateful in every way.’ And then I list off the things I'm grateful for and my breath stinks and my hair's a mess. And that's how I start my day every morning.”