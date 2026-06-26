See Katy Perry unload her anger toward her famous exes on Watch It Burn Katy Perry transforms into a scorpion as she rages about the toxic relationships of her past. SHARE SHARE Credit: Getty Images

Katy Perry lets her anger rip on her new song Watch It Burn.

The 41‑year‑old star - who split from longtime partner Orlando Bloom in 2025, with whom she has daughter Daisy Dove - says the single finds her “wrestling with my darkness” after a “pretty tough” year.

She sings: "Don't wanna cause a scene/ But give me the gasoline/ Tonight's the night/ I light a match/ Throw it hard behind my back/ Gonna try to forgive and forget/ Light a cigarette/ And watch it burn."

The frantic music video sees the singer transform into a Scorpion, cause damage to a car with her tail, get a soaking in a car wash, and burn down a newsstand.

The I Kissed A Girl singer admits she’s spent most of her life suppressing her anger, but this time chose to give herself “permission” to “feel the pain” so she could finally move forward.

Speaking on the Unfamous with Justin Tranter podcast, Katy said: “In Watch It Burn, I am wrestling with my darkness.

"But last year was pretty tough.

"I have not given myself permission to be angry my whole life, over things where I should be f****** angry.

"What I’ve done is I’ve pushed it down, but I should be f****** angry.

"I’m allowed to be angry for a f****** moment.

"So instead of falling into ‘woe is me’, I was just like, okay, let’s just feel this f****** pain. Let’s feel this pain. Let’s feel this anger. Let’s move on. Let’s learn from it also.”

While attending the Tribeca Film Festival premiere of Katy Perry: The Lifetimes Tour - Live from Paris in New York City recently, alongside partner Justin Trudeau, Katy spoke candidly about the emotional wreckage of 2025.

She admitted: “Last year was probably one of the hardest years of my life and I went through a f***‑ton.

“There were days that were really, really, really hard, and I just kept going because I made a promise to my fans, to my daughter, to myself. I walked through the fire… If you’re walking through hell, you keep going.”

Katy hinted at the theme in Watch It Burn about no longer holding back.

She said: “I’m different now. Your 20s are for emotions, your 30s are for sorting them and your 40s are for f****** not caring about them.”

She ended on a reminder that even global superstars aren’t immune to life’s darker moments.

Katy said: “Sadness does not discriminate, grief does not discriminate, pain does not discriminate… everybody is subjected to it in their own ways.”







