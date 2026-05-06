K-pop Jennie confirmed as Saturday headliner for Poland’s Open’er Festival 2026 Jennie will top the bill at Open’er Festival on July 4, joining a stacked lineup in Gdynia, Poland. SHARE SHARE Credit: Elizabeth Goodenough/Everett Collection/Avalon

Jennie has been announced as the Saturday night headliner for this year’s Open’er Festival, with the BLACKPINK star set to take over the Orange Main Stage on July 4.

The four‑day event runs from July 1–4 in Gdynia, Poland, and returns with one of its most wide‑ranging lineups to date.

Acts already confirmed for 2026 include The Cure, Calvin Harris, Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds, Florence + The Machine, The xx and David Byrne.

Jennie’s addition arrives alongside two further new names: Viagra Boys, who will play the Alter Stage on July 1, and Luvcat, scheduled for July 4 on the same stage.

The headline slot adds to what is shaping up to be a packed summer for Jennie.

She is also booked for Mad Cool Festival in Madrid, as well as major US events including Lollapalooza and Governors Ball in June.

In a statement, organisers praised her impact across music and pop culture, calling her “one of the most influential female artists of the era.”

They highlighted her reach since debuting with BLACKPINK in 2016, noting her more than 55 million monthly Spotify listeners and nearly 90 million Instagram followers.

Jennie released her debut solo album Ruby last year, marking her first full‑length project outside BLACKPINK.

Tickets and further festival details are available here.