Pop Lizzo vows to fight 'salacious' lawsuits in court and says she’s ready to testify Lizzo says she has no plans to settle the ongoing lawsuits against her, insisting she will fight the claims in court because “the truth” is on her side. SHARE SHARE Credit: Getty Images

Lizzo has said she is more determined than ever to battle the lawsuits filed against her, insisting she will not settle and is prepared to take the stand if the case goes to trial.

Speaking on CBS Mornings, the Truth Hurts singer said she refuses to take what she called “an easy out”.

She explained: “I think it is an easy out, but I’m fighting the case because I know that it’s not true."

Asked whether she would testify, she replied: “I would look fabulous while doing it. I’m not afraid of the truth. The truth is less salacious than the headlines.”

Her comments come months after she moved to have what she called a “meritless and salacious” lawsuit dismissed.

The suit was filed by Asha Daniels, a stylist who worked with Lizzo’s dancers on her 2023 tour and alleged she faced racist and fat‑phobic comments from wardrobe manager Amanda Nomura.

Daniels claimed she witnessed bullying and harassment behind the scenes, accusing Nomura of mocking Lizzo and her dancers and making derogatory remarks about Black women.

She also alleged she was subjected to gruelling working conditions, sexual harassment from members of the management team, and inappropriate conversations about hiring sex workers while the tour was in Amsterdam.

Lizzo’s legal team strongly denied the allegations, describing Daniels as a “disgruntled” former employee who “failed to perform the work that she was assigned and, eventually, just played hooky and refused to show up for work,” according to court documents.

Her spokesperson Stefan Friedman previously said the claims deserved “none” of the star’s attention.

Daniels’ lawsuit followed a separate case filed by three of Lizzo’s former dancers, who also accused the singer and her touring company of misconduct — allegations Lizzo has repeatedly rejected.

With the cases still ongoing, Lizzo says she is standing firm: “I’m not afraid of the truth."