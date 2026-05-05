Pop Victoria Beckham says Spice Girls have talked about launching an ABBA‑style hologram show Victoria Beckham has revealed the Spice Girls have discussed a digital avatar show similar to ABBA Voyage after ruling out a 30th‑anniversary tour. SHARE SHARE Credit: FAMOUS

Victoria Beckham has confirmed the Spice Girls have held early conversations about staging an ABBA Voyage‑style hologram show.

Speaking on SiriusXM, the fashion designer said the group — also including Emma Bunton, Mel B, Geri Horner and Melanie C — have floated the idea of a virtual production fronted by digital versions of themselves.

She said: “I think it would be a great idea. The principle of it would be great.

“We were talking about it… but we’ll see.”

The concept isn’t new to their former manager Simon Fuller, who has previously pushed for a digital comeback.

A source told The Sun’s Bizarre column that Fuller believes the format could give the group “one last hurrah,” noting he was involved in the original pitch for ABBA’s virtual show.

The insider claimed the model could work for the Spice Girls, especially if they are not all keen to tour again.

They said: “Even Victoria said she would be behind it if all of them had agreed."

Victoria’s comments come after the group decided against marking their 30th anniversary with a reunion tour.

Mel B recently addressed speculation about both a documentary and a return to the stage, saying the group have been approached but don’t all agree on how a film should be handled.

She told HELLO!: “It has to be done in the right way… and not everybody wants to be honest."

On the prospect of touring again, she was blunt: “I can tell you it’s not happening.”

The singer, who turned 50 this year, added that she no longer wants to push the idea.

She said: “You can’t be nagging everyone to go on tour if they don’t want to. I laid that to rest when I turned 50.”

Mel B also admitted she isn’t sure she’d return to the stage even if the others were willing.

She said: “I’ve got fond memories, but I don’t know if I would want to go back up on stage."

Recent sightings of the group have been without her.

In January, Mel C, Geri, Emma and Victoria reunited to celebrate Emma Bunton’s 50th birthday, while Mel B marked the milestone separately on social media.