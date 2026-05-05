Pop Coachella fever sends Justin Bieber streams soaring Spotify streams exploded in the wake of Coachella’s 2026 headliner. SHARE SHARE Credit: Getty Images

New figures show just how dramatically Coachella 2026 boosted streaming numbers, with the festival’s headline act, Justin Bieber, enjoying a surge of 431 million Spotify plays in the week ending April 23 — a jump of 1,790 per cent compared to his usual weekly average.

According to Bloomberg’s Lucas Shaw and data from kworb.net, the momentum started even before he hit the main stage.

The week ending April 2 saw streams climb to 27 million, followed by 18.4 million the week after, as anticipation built around his double‑weekend slot.

Once he stepped out for the first headline night on April 11, the numbers exploded. The following week (ending April 16) delivered an extra 281 million streams, before the second weekend pushed him to that enormous 431 million peak by April 23. Before the festival, he averaged 22.8 million weekly streams.

The post‑Coachella glow hasn’t faded either — the week ending April 30 still logged a huge 295 million Spotify streams.

Meanwhile, Billie Eilish has revealed she almost didn’t make it on stage for her surprise appearance during Justin Bieber’s set.

Speaking on Capital Breakfast, the 24‑year‑old singer said Hailey Bieber gave her barely any warning before she was suddenly expected to walk out for One Less Lonely Girl on April 18.

Billie recalled: “Hailey said, like, one song before, that she was gonna push me on stage."

The shock hit so hard she said her legs “gave out”, and she was left to walk out alone.

She continued: “Also, nobody walked me on! They were just like, ‘alright, go on your own.’”

Billie said she sensed something was up earlier in the day — and a friend of Justin’s accidentally confirmed it.

She said: “He goes, ‘so are you gonna go up?’ and I’m like, ‘what are you talking about?’ Then he says, ‘you know, for One Less Lonely Girl?’”

Despite the panic, she went through with it, calling the moment a long‑held dream.

She said: “I had to just decide that it was a life‑changing dream… I can’t even believe that I lived it."

The singer sat in a chair onstage while Bieber performed the track — a nod to their first meeting at Coachella in 2019.