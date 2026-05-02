K-pop Contact Music speaks to K-pop star Gaho as he play triumphant London gig Gaho and his band KAVE recently finished the ‘Cityscapes – New Horizons’ Europe Tour with a gig in London SHARE SHARE Credit: PLAN-G

K-pop star Gaho has levelled up once again, closing out his Cityscapes – New Horizons Europe Tour with a triumphant London show and a growing reputation as one of Korea’s strongest new vocal forces.

The singer‑producer, who shot to international attention with Start Over from Itaewon Class, toured the continent with his band KAVE, serving high‑energy sets and saying the fan connection was the tour’s “most precious” reward.

In an exclusive interview with ContactMusic.com, Gaho spoke about the experience: "Picking a single favorite moment of the tour is pretty difficult, as every day was full of emotions, but if I absolutely have to choose one… it would be simply being on stage.

"The very moment when fans began cheering as the first note played out was just like fuel to start our engines. As we were inhaling that energy, me and the members [of KAVE] would exchange glances that said ‘Let’s give it our all today.'"

Speaking about the London gig, he highlighted the energetic audience and the opportunity to close the tour at the "special" Underworld in Camden Town, a venue where iconic bands such as Foo Fighters, Radiohead and Queens of the Stone Age have performed.

He said: “The London show felt a little bit different to me, as it was the last stop of our tour. Especially that we performed at The Underworld, a venue that holds a special meaning for bands, and to be able to wrap up our tour at such a special and meaningful space meant so much to me and the KAVE members.

"The audience also kept our energy high from the very first song, so we were able to keep the spirits up until the very end. The London show was a great full stop of the tour."

The setlist featured big hits including Running and Beautiful Night, as well as Gaho’s new single To Mars.

Gaho also invited a lucky fan to join him and the band on stage and went down to join the audience during the powerful track Stone.

He also took the opportunity to play two unreleased tracks, Power and Where is the King, giving the London audience a taste of what is to come.

Gaho added; “I believe these two songs strongly show where I am in life right now. I wanted to see the fans' reaction to these tracks myself."

Gaho and KAVE delivered on their promise to give their all on stage, maintaining an incredible energy during the whole set and closing the tour the only way possible: showcasing their remarkable and mature music talent.