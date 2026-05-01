Electronic Listen: Melanie C unleashes rave‑ready new album Sweat as she reconnects with her club roots Melanie C channels her early ’90s rave beginnings into Sweat, her euphoric new album and latest evolution as a pop icon turned dance‑floor force. SHARE SHARE Melanie C is here to make everyone Sweat

Melanie C has dived back into the world of dance culture with Sweat, her ninth studio album.

The record draws inspiration from her teenage years as part of “The F**king Yeah Four,” a tight‑knit group of friends who spent their nights immersed in the Costa Brava rave scene.

Those early experiences — all breakbeats, freedom and sweat‑drenched dance floors — form the emotional core of her new era.

The video for focus single Drum Machine

Recorded across London, Stockholm and Los Angeles, the album fuses Melanie’s pop foundations with the club‑driven instincts she has developed as a DJ.

Drum Machine captures that shift most clearly, a pulsing track built on thumping kick drums and glowing synths. Speaking about the single, she said it’s about finding someone who “makes you feel alive again” and sets your heart “to a different beat.”





Her return to DJing began in 2018 after a spontaneous invitation to play at queer club night Sink The Pink.

The experience reignited her love of dance culture, leading to sets at Pacha, Café Mambo and festivals worldwide.

That same year, she also reunited with the Spice Girls for their 2019 stadium tour.

Melanie is set to take the album on the road this autumn for The Melanie C World Tour, including a headline date at London’s O2 Academy Brixton on October 23.