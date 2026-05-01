Country Album Review: Rita Wilson lays it all bare on raw new album Sound of a Woman Rita Wilson has spent decades in the public eye as a familiar face on the big screen, but her sixth studio album suggests she is ready to let listeners in on her own terms. SHARE SHARE Sound of a Woman is out now on all major streaming platforms

For a long time, the world has known Rita Wilson as the supportive best friend or nurturing mother in Hollywood staples like Sleepless in Seattle, Runaway Bride and It’s Complicated.

Beyond acting, she has also worked behind the scenes, producing major hits such as My Big Fat Greek Wedding and Mamma Mia! alongside fellow Hollywood star and husband Tom Hanks.

Yet despite such a high-profile career, Wilson has spoken about spending much of that time feeling “muted”.

As a naturally private person, a sense of propriety often kept her from fully expressing her own thoughts and feelings in public.

Now, as she approaches 70, Sound of a Woman feels like an album made by someone finally allowing herself to take up space.

Recorded at the RCA Studio A in Nashville and co-produced by Wilson and Dave Cobb, the album trades Hollywood gloss for a more grounded, sincere style of storytelling.

It is built around the idea of tracing the arc of a woman’s life, touching on love, grief, mistakes, friendship, family and the quiet turning points that eventually lead to self-acceptance.

The record feels less like a grand performance and more like a sincere conversation with someone who has lived a lot of life and is now comfortable talking about it.

The title track, Sound of a Woman, serves as the album’s emotional anchor.

Opening with a gentle arrangement of strings and piano, it gives Wilson’s voice enough space to carry the weight of the song.

As it progresses, the track builds into a fuller, gospel-backed finish, adding a sense of release without becoming overdone.

It is a song about realising that your own voice can no longer be contained, no matter how long it took to find it.

One of the most relatable moments on the record is Marriage.

In a genre that often focuses on the beginning of romance or the drama of a breakup, Wilson chooses instead to look at the reality of long-term commitment.

The song reflects on her decades-long relationship with Tom Hanks, moving from the early days of their wedding and first home to the quieter understanding that comes from still standing together years later.

Rather than idealising marriage, the track finds beauty in friendship, patience and the work required to make love last.

Elsewhere, Better For Her explores the complicated feeling of seeing an ex-partner become better for someone else, while Your Mother offers one of the album’s most tender moments, reflecting on how a parent’s voice and advice can linger long after they are gone.

The closing track, No Matter What, shifts the mood with an upbeat tribute to the community of girlfriends who have carried Wilson through different stages of life.

At times, Sound of a Woman is almost too polished, and some listeners may wish for a little more edge or unpredictability.

But its strength lies in its sincerity.

Wilson is not trying to chase a trend or reinvent herself as something she is not.

Instead, she delivers a warm, thoughtful and emotionally open record about womanhood, memory and self-acceptance.

Ultimately, Sound of a Woman is a straightforward but gently moving album from an artist who has realised her story is worth telling. It may not shout for attention, but it leaves a lasting impression.

7.5/10