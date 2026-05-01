Pop Taylor Swift’s 2018 UMG deal ensures artists will profit from label’s Spotify share sale Taylor Swift’s contract with Universal Music Group is set to benefit the label’s entire roster as UMG prepares to sell half of its Spotify stake under a non‑recoupable payout clause she negotiated in 2018. SHARE SHARE Credit: Getty Images

Taylor Swift’s 2018 contract with Universal Music Group is about to deliver a major financial boost to artists across the label, as UMG moves ahead with plans to sell a significant portion of its stake in Spotify.

The sale will trigger a clause Swift pushed for during negotiations, guaranteeing that artists receive a share of the proceeds without the payments being tied to their outstanding balances.

Swift signed with UMG shortly after releasing Reputation, at a moment when Sony Music and Warner Music Group had just sold their own Spotify holdings.

The two companies took different approaches to distributing the profits: Sony paid artists regardless of whether their contracts had been fully recouped, while Warner only issued payouts to acts whose deals were already in the black.

The disparity became a major industry talking point, with Sony’s approach widely viewed as more artist‑friendly.

When Swift entered discussions with UMG, she used the opportunity to advocate for a similar non‑recoupable structure.

She requested that if Universal ever sold its Spotify shares, the resulting profits would be shared with artists without being deducted from their contractual balances.

UMG agreed, and Swift publicly highlighted the clause when she announced her deal, calling it a step toward “positive change for creators.”

That provision is now being activated.

In its first‑quarter 2026 financial results, UMG confirmed plans to sell half of its Spotify equity.

Because of Swift’s negotiated terms, all artists signed to the label — including SZA, Sabrina Carpenter, Ariana Grande and Kendrick Lamar — will receive a payout from the sale.

UMG Chairman and CEO Sir Lucian Grainge said the company had delivered “a solid quarter of growth” while continuing to invest in new areas of the business.

He emphasised the label’s commitment to protecting artists and songwriters and fostering innovation during what he described as a pivotal moment for the industry.

Swift has long used her influence to advocate for fairer treatment of musicians. In 2014, she removed her catalogue from streaming platforms in protest over low per‑stream payouts.

The following year, she published an open letter criticising Apple Music’s three‑month free trial, which would have prevented artists from being paid during that period.

Apple reversed its policy within a day.

With UMG’s latest move, one of Swift’s most significant contractual wins is now set to benefit thousands of artists across the company’s global roster.