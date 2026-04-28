Latin Maluma announces new album Loco x Volver and confirms emotional tribute track Maluma has unveiled his new album Loco x Volver, out 15 May, promising his most personal project yet alongside major collaborations and a heartfelt tribute to Yeison Jiménez. SHARE SHARE Loco x Volver is out on May 15

Maluma has officially set May 15 as the release date for his next album Loco x Volver, revealing the project through an emotional video shared across his social channels.

The announcement clip quickly spread among fans, hinting at a more vulnerable direction for the Colombian star.

The record arrives during a major chart moment for Maluma, as his collaboration 1+1 with Kany García has just climbed to No.1 on both Billboard’s Latin Airplay and Tropical Airplay charts — a sign of the momentum behind the new era.

Rather than sticking to one lane, Loco x Volver pulls together the sounds that shaped him long before global fame, mixing genres and collaborations that reflect more than a decade at the forefront of Latin pop.

The album also features a number of high‑profile guests: Botero, with Arcángel and NTG, brings the heavier urbano influence, while Pa la seca with Ryan Castro taps into the new wave of Colombian street pop both artists have helped push internationally.

One of the most poignant tracks on the record is Con el corazón, recorded with Yeison Jiménez before the singer’s recent passing.

The song now serves as a tribute to their friendship and has already struck an emotional chord with listeners across Latin America.

Loco x Volver is available to pre‑save now.







