Latin Rauw Alejandro unveils new track Dando Vueltas as part of FIFA World Cup 2026 celebrations Rauw Alejandro has premiered his new single Dando Vueltas as part of a wider cultural campaign tied to the FIFA World Cup 2026. SHARE SHARE Dando Vuelta is streaming now on all major platforms

Rauw Alejandro has launched his latest single Dando Vueltas as part of a new creative project connected to the FIFA World Cup 2026, spotlighting the energy and cultural pride that Latino fans bring to the sport.

The track was developed with a team of acclaimed producers — Eduardo Cabra, Edgar Barrera, Rios and Sebastian Otero — and is positioned as a celebration of the rhythm, emotion and sense of community surrounding football across Latin America.

The wider campaign, in partnership with Buchanan’s Blended Scotch Whisky, aims to highlight how the tournament acts as a unifying moment for families and fans across the region.

The accompanying music video pushes back against the increasingly data‑driven style of modern football, instead embracing the flair and expressive movement associated with Latino play.

Rauw appears wearing a tech‑enabled football boot as he blends choreography, rhythm and cinematic visuals into a tribute to the sport’s cultural heartbeat.

The film also centres the Latin American working class, presenting their resilience and collective identity as central to the spirit of the game.

Choreographers Rich+Tone, known for shaping some of pop’s most recognisable routines, helped bring the project to life, creating a bridge between Rauw’s vision and the legacy of the artists who inspired him.

As the video closes, Rauw delivers a message about unity through sport: “If life was more like football, borders wouldn’t matter, every language would connect us, and we would all celebrate together.”

The global premiere took place in New York City, with Rauw greeting fans in Colombia, Puerto Rico and beyond via video.

In the days leading up to the launch, mysterious football boots appeared in cities across the Americas, teasing the reveal as the countdown to the World Cup hit the 50‑day mark.

Reflecting on the project, Rauw added: “I always dreamt of becoming a fútbol player… Working with Buchanan’s gave me the opportunity to create a special song for my community, one that reflects the joy, energy, and connection that fútbol brings to so many of us.”







