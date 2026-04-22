Rock PinkPantheress is an emo at heart as star gushes over My Chemical Romance PinkPantheress has revealed the My Chemical Romance track she uses to introduce new listeners to the band. SHARE SHARE Credit: Justin Ng/Avalon

PinkPantheress has spoken about her long‑standing admiration for emo legends My Chemical Romance and revealed the track she plays when introducing friends to the band.

In a recent interview with internet personality Derrick Gee, the singer selected Early Sunsets Over Monroeville from the group’s 2002 debut I Brought You My Bullets, You Brought Me Your Love as her go‑to recommendation.

Explaining why she gravitates towards the song, she said: “So one thing about My Chemical Romance that I love is that basically all their songs are about loss and dying, or the process of dying.” She added that the track carries “such a sense of hopelessness."

Describing it as a love song about “two people that can't be together” with an additional “undertone that he's a vampire, and they're vampires.”

PinkPantheress also praised frontman Gerard Way, saying: “I love Gerard Way! He loves theatre, he loves comics, he loves anything driven by these dark themes around death. This is the song I would show to people if I wanted to sell them on My Chemical Romance.”

However, she noted that the track is something of an outlier in the band’s catalogue.

She said: “The issue with it, though, is that they really don't have any other song that sounds like this.

“This first album was probably the most in this bag they got: everything after this is a bit heavier, and a bit more structured, more mainstream, or a bit more rocky, whatever.”

Despite that, she said the song remains a personal favourite, concluding: “I really, really like the song, though, it's beautiful.”

PinkPantheress' music often samples tracks from the 1990s and 2000s and traverses garage, drum and bass, R'n'B and pop.