Pop Netflix announces three‑part Kylie Minogue documentary KYLIE Netflix has confirmed a new three‑part documentary series offering an in‑depth look at Kylie Minogue’s life, career and lasting impact on pop music. SHARE SHARE Credit: Getty Images

Netflix has commissioned a new documentary series centred on Kylie Minogue, with the three‑part project set to chart the singer’s rise from Australian soap star to international pop figure.

The three-part series, titled KYLIE, will see Minogue reflect on her career in newly recorded interviews, while drawing on extensive archive material to revisit key moments from her personal and professional life.

Netflix says the production will offer a close look at how she built a decades‑long career and established herself as one of pop’s most recognisable names.

The documentary comes from the team behind the streamer’s hit Beckham series and will include home footage, photographs and contributions from several long‑time collaborators and friends.

Among those appearing are her sister Dannii Minogue, former Neighbours co-star Jason Donovan, collaborator Nick Cave and producer Pete Waterman, each offering their own perspective on her impact and longevity.

Netflix has indicated that the series will also address the challenges Minogue has faced in the public eye, including periods of intense scrutiny and her 2005 breast cancer diagnosis, highlighting how she continued to work through personal setbacks.

KYLIE follows her path from her breakout acting role in the 1980s to the launch of a music career that went on to dominate charts worldwide.

Over the course of her career, Minogue has sold more than 80 million records and delivered multiple reinventions across five decades.

The series is directed by Emmy and BAFTA winner Michael Harte and produced by John Battsek’s Ventureland. Netflix is expected to confirm a release date later this year.