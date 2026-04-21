Latin
See where Karol G is playing near you as she unveils the Viajando Por El Mundo Tropitour world tour
Karol G has unveiled her massive Viajando Por El Mundo Tropitour stadium run after making history as the first Latina to headline Coachella.
Karol G is gearing up for the biggest chapter of her career yet, announcing a huge world tour just months after becoming the first Latina artist to headline Coachella.
The Colombian superstar has confirmed her Viajando Por El Mundo Tropitour, which will see her become the first Latina to headline stadiums across Europe.
Tickets go on presale from Monday, April 27, with general sale opening Thursday, April 30, 2026. Fans will also be able to snap up a range of VIP packages, including premium seats, pre‑show lounges and exclusive merch.
The tour announcement follows a huge year for Karol G. Her 2025 album Tropicoqueta became her fourth straight No.1 on Billboard’s Top Latin Albums chart and delivered the biggest US streaming week ever for a Latin album by a woman.
It also arrives on the heels of her blockbuster Mañana Será Bonito world tour, which sold more than 2.3 million tickets across 62 shows and grossed over $300 million, ending with four sold‑out nights at Madrid’s Santiago Bernabéu.
With more than 117 billion streams, and a Grammy win for Best Música Urbana Album, Karol G has become one of the most successful and streamed female artists on the planet.
Her album Mañana Será Bonito also made history as the first Spanish‑language album by a woman to debut at No.1 on the Billboard 200.
Now she’s preparing her most ambitious live production yet, promising a high‑impact stadium show as she takes her music across the US, Latin America and Europe — including a huge night at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on July 6.
For more information, visit karolgmusic.com.
VIAJANDO POR EL MUNDO TROPITOUR TOUR DATES:
*Not a Live Nation Date
Fri, Jul 24 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field Stadium
Wed, Jul 29 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Stadium
Sun, Aug 2 – Landover, MD – Northwest Stadium
Fri, Aug 7 – Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium
Fri, Aug 14 – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium
Fri, Aug 21 – San Francisco, CA – Levi's Stadium
Wed, Aug 26 – Seattle, WA – Lumen Field
Sat, Aug 29 – Phoenix, AZ – State Farm Stadium
Wed, Sep 2 – San Antonio, TX – Alamodome
Sun, Sep 6 – El Paso, TX – Sun Bowl Stadium
Sat, Sep 12 – Boston, MA – Gillette Stadium
Thu, Sep 17 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium
Thu, Sep 24 – Atlanta, GA – Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Sun, Sep 27 – Houston, TX – Reliant Stadium
Fri, Oct 2 – Miami, FL – Hard Rock Stadium
Fri, Oct 9 – Tampa, FL – Raymond James Stadium
Thu, Oct 15 – Dallas, TX – AT&T Stadium
Fri, Nov 6 – Monterrey, MX – Estadio BBVA
Fri, Nov 13 – Mexico City, MX – Estadio GNP Seguros
Fri, Nov 27 – San José, CR – Estadio Nacional de Costa Rica*
Fri, Dec 4 – Bogotá, CO – Nemesio Camacho El Campín Stadium*
Fri, Jan 15 – Quito, EC – Estadio Olímpico Atahualpa*
Fri, Jan 22 – Lima, PE – Estadio Nacional
Thu, Jan 28 – Santiago, CL – Estadio Nacional Julio Martínez Prádanos*
Fri, Feb 5 – Buenos Aires, AR – TBC*
Fri, Feb 12 – São Paulo, BR – Mercado Livre Arena Pacaembu
Fri, Feb 19 – Santo Domingo, DO – Estadio Olímpico Félix Sánchez*
Fri, Feb 26 – San Juan, PR – Estadio Hiram Bithorn Sosa*
Thu, Jun 3 – Barcelona, ES – Estadio Olímpic
Fri, Jun 11 – Sevilla, ES – Estadio Olímpico La Cartuja
Fri, Jun 18 – Lisbon, PT – Estádio da Luz
Thu, Jun 24 – Madrid, ES – Riyadh Air Metropolitano
Thu, Jul 1 – Paris, FR – Paris La Défense Arena
Tue, Jul 6 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Sat, Jul 10 – Amsterdam, NL – Johan Cruijff ArenA
Wed, Jul 14 – Warsaw, PL – PGE Narodowy
Sat, Jul 17 – Düsseldorf, DE – Merkur Spiel-Arena
Wed, Jul 21 – Lyon, FR – Groupama Stadium
Sat, Jul 24 – Milan, IT – San Siro