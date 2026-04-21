Latin See where Karol G is playing near you as she unveils the Viajando Por El Mundo Tropitour world tour Karol G has unveiled her massive Viajando Por El Mundo Tropitour stadium run after making history as the first Latina to headline Coachella. SHARE SHARE Credit: Alex Loucas

Karol G is gearing up for the biggest chapter of her career yet, announcing a huge world tour just months after becoming the first Latina artist to headline Coachella.

The Colombian superstar has confirmed her Viajando Por El Mundo Tropitour, which will see her become the first Latina to headline stadiums across Europe.

Tickets go on presale from Monday, April 27, with general sale opening Thursday, April 30, 2026. Fans will also be able to snap up a range of VIP packages, including premium seats, pre‑show lounges and exclusive merch.

The tour announcement follows a huge year for Karol G. Her 2025 album Tropicoqueta became her fourth straight No.1 on Billboard’s Top Latin Albums chart and delivered the biggest US streaming week ever for a Latin album by a woman.

It also arrives on the heels of her blockbuster Mañana Será Bonito world tour, which sold more than 2.3 million tickets across 62 shows and grossed over $300 million, ending with four sold‑out nights at Madrid’s Santiago Bernabéu.

With more than 117 billion streams, and a Grammy win for Best Música Urbana Album, Karol G has become one of the most successful and streamed female artists on the planet.

Her album Mañana Será Bonito also made history as the first Spanish‑language album by a woman to debut at No.1 on the Billboard 200.

Now she’s preparing her most ambitious live production yet, promising a high‑impact stadium show as she takes her music across the US, Latin America and Europe — including a huge night at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on July 6.

For more information, visit karolgmusic.com.





VIAJANDO POR EL MUNDO TROPITOUR TOUR DATES:

*Not a Live Nation Date

Fri, Jul 24 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field Stadium

Wed, Jul 29 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Stadium

Sun, Aug 2 – Landover, MD – Northwest Stadium

Fri, Aug 7 – Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium

Fri, Aug 14 – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium

Fri, Aug 21 – San Francisco, CA – Levi's Stadium

Wed, Aug 26 – Seattle, WA – Lumen Field

Sat, Aug 29 – Phoenix, AZ – State Farm Stadium

Wed, Sep 2 – San Antonio, TX – Alamodome

Sun, Sep 6 – El Paso, TX – Sun Bowl Stadium

Sat, Sep 12 – Boston, MA – Gillette Stadium

Thu, Sep 17 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

Thu, Sep 24 – Atlanta, GA – Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Sun, Sep 27 – Houston, TX – Reliant Stadium

Fri, Oct 2 – Miami, FL – Hard Rock Stadium

Fri, Oct 9 – Tampa, FL – Raymond James Stadium

Thu, Oct 15 – Dallas, TX – AT&T Stadium

Fri, Nov 6 – Monterrey, MX – Estadio BBVA

Fri, Nov 13 – Mexico City, MX – Estadio GNP Seguros

Fri, Nov 27 – San José, CR – Estadio Nacional de Costa Rica*

Fri, Dec 4 – Bogotá, CO – Nemesio Camacho El Campín Stadium*

Fri, Jan 15 – Quito, EC – Estadio Olímpico Atahualpa*

Fri, Jan 22 – Lima, PE – Estadio Nacional

Thu, Jan 28 – Santiago, CL – Estadio Nacional Julio Martínez Prádanos*

Fri, Feb 5 – Buenos Aires, AR – TBC*

Fri, Feb 12 – São Paulo, BR – Mercado Livre Arena Pacaembu

Fri, Feb 19 – Santo Domingo, DO – Estadio Olímpico Félix Sánchez*

Fri, Feb 26 – San Juan, PR – Estadio Hiram Bithorn Sosa*

Thu, Jun 3 – Barcelona, ES – Estadio Olímpic

Fri, Jun 11 – Sevilla, ES – Estadio Olímpico La Cartuja

Fri, Jun 18 – Lisbon, PT – Estádio da Luz

Thu, Jun 24 – Madrid, ES – Riyadh Air Metropolitano

Thu, Jul 1 – Paris, FR – Paris La Défense Arena

Tue, Jul 6 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Sat, Jul 10 – Amsterdam, NL – Johan Cruijff ArenA

Wed, Jul 14 – Warsaw, PL – PGE Narodowy

Sat, Jul 17 – Düsseldorf, DE – Merkur Spiel-Arena

Wed, Jul 21 – Lyon, FR – Groupama Stadium

Sat, Jul 24 – Milan, IT – San Siro