From Radical Optimism to Radical Romance... How did Dua Lipa and Callum Turner go from lovers to husband and wife? The Future Nostalgia of a modern love story... SHARE SHARE























Training season is officially over for Callum Turner.

After years of teaching a generation of women how to walk away from the wrong man, Dua Lipa has finally found the right one.

And now Dua and Callum are about to enjoy one of the most lavish wedding weekends ever held.

After making their nuptials official on 31 May at London's historic Old Marylebone Town Hall, the couple will host family and famous friends at the five-star Villa Igiea hotel, which overlooks the sea at the foot of Monte Pellegrino, Italy.

But how did this love story unfold?

Read on...