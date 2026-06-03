Pop Training Season is Officially Over!...How Callum Turner broke Dua Lipa’s New Rules and Caught her before she went Houdini… Match made in Heaven: Dua Lipa's romance with Callum Turner has fans Levitating SHARE SHARE Dua Lipa and Callum Turner tie the knot / Credit: Madison Phipps

When Dua Lipa released New Rules in 2017, she handed women everywhere a blueprint for avoiding bad decisions disguised as emotionally unavailable men.

The song was a break-up manifesto. A three-minute masterclass in self-preservation.

"Don't pick up the phone”

“Don't let him in.”

Don’t be his friend.”

The rules were simple. The boundaries were firm. Dodge the red flags, avoid the heartbreak and keep it moving.

Fast forward nine years and one of pop's most fiercely independent stars has broken every single one of them.

Dua Lipa // Credit: Madison Phipps

On 31 May, the chart-topping superstar quietly tied the knot with actor Callum Turner at London's historic Old Marylebone Town Hall. The couple exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony attended by close family and friends before slipping away for a private celebration.





Training Season’s Officially Over

The woman who taught a generation how to walk away from the wrong man finally found the right one.

Callum has officially passed the test.

Despite living under the relentless spotlight of global fame, the couple managed to keep the most meaningful parts of their relationship remarkably private. In an age where celebrity romances often arrive fully packaged with coordinated Instagram launches, joint magazine covers and enough PDA to fuel a dozen TikTok edits, Dua and Callum somehow made their relationship feel refreshingly normal.

Perhaps that's exactly why fans became so invested.

The London-born singer of Kosovo-Albanian heritage has spent years turning heartbreak, independence and self-discovery into chart-topping anthems. Her name, fittingly, means "love" in Albanian.

And while her songs often chronicled complicated romances, her own love story unfolded with an almost old-fashioned simplicity.

Mr and Mrs Turner / Credit: Madison Phipps

Because before the wedding, before the engagement ring and before Dua made him Instagram official after her triumphant Glastonbury headline set,

there was a chance meeting in Los Angeles,

a shared love of books

and a spark

She's a global pop phenomenon whose songs have soundtracked everything from post-breakup glow-ups to regrettable 2 a.m. texts.

He's an acclaimed British actor with the sort of understated charisma that suggests he probably owns several excellent coats and knows exactly which wine to order without consulting the menu.

Together, they somehow make perfect sense and absolutely none at all.





Which brings us to the question that launched a thousand TikToks: how exactly did they meet?

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner // Credit: Madison Phipps





Be The One? He became the husband... Click HERE to read how this love story unfolds...