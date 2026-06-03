Electronic Firestarters in the kitchen - Prodigy seemingly plot homeware line The Prodigy have filed a new trademark for their Black Ant logo, suggesting the launch a range of homeware items, marking the band’s latest step into branded merchandise. SHARE SHARE Credit: Avalon

The Prodigy aren’t just invading festivals anymore - now they’re coming for your kitchen cupboards.

Surviving members Liam Howlett, 54, and Maxim, 59, filed a new trademark application with the UK’s Intellectual Property Office to use their Black Ant logo across a wide range of homeware products.

According to newly submitted documents obtained by The Sun, the electronic pioneers want the design cleared for everything from kitchenware to household essentials. The filing covers an extensive list of items, including glasses, tableware, cookware, bowls, plates, mugs, brushes, sponges, and storage containers.

Bed linen and towels are also part of the proposed line, signalling a major expansion of the band’s lifestyle offerings.

It’s not the first time The Prodigy have moved to broaden their brand beyond music.

Two years ago, the group applied to trademark their name for a potential drinks range, with paperwork outlining plans for products including brandy, cider, cocktails, vodka, wine, spirits, liqueurs and soft drinks. While that line has yet to materialise, the new filing suggests the band are continuing to explore commercial avenues alongside their touring schedule.

The latest development comes after the pair suffered another loss earlier this year.

In February, The Prodigy announced the death of their former manager Ziggy Chowdry, a key figure in their early rise. Paying tribute on Instagram, they described him as a “force of nature” and credited him with securing their first gig at the 4 Aces club in Dalston back in 1991.

They wrote: “Sad news. Rest in peace Zig."

Chowdry’s passing follows the death of founding member Keith Flint in 2019, a tragedy that deeply affected the band and their fanbase.

Despite the losses, The Prodigy have continued to honour their legacy, returning to the stage and maintaining the high‑energy presence that defined their breakthrough era.

Formed in 1990, the group became one of the defining acts of the 1990s with hits like Firestarter, Breathe and Smack My Bitch Up, going on to score seven UK Number One albums and win two BRIT Awards.