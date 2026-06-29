Hip Hop/Rap Oliver Tree memorial date confirmed Oliver Tree's family is hosting a celebration of life that will be live-streamed globally. SHARE SHARE Credit: Avalon

A memorial for the late singer Oliver Tree has been announced by his family.

The celebration of life will take place July 25, with the public invited to join a livestream to pay tribute to the 32-year-old musician, who was one of six victims of a helicopter collision in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, earlier this month.

The memorial will be held at UCSC Quarry Amphitheatre at the University of California’s Santa Cruz campus.

It comes days after Oliver's body was transported back to California.

His team revealed the news in a post on his official Instagram account on June 22, writing: “Rest in peace Oliver Tree Nickell. Your legacy will live on forever.

“Oliver is now back in California where he can finally rest.”





It went on to share Oliver’s “final wish” - a foundation established in his name - which he’d detailed in his will.

The post continued: “His legacy will live on through his foundation/endowment named 'Dr. Oliver Tree’s Extremely Epic Grant For Baby Geniuses' coming soon.

“This is something that Oliver had put together before his passing, written in his will.

“We will make sure his wish comes to fruition so that more joy, love and art can be spread into the world. That was his final wish."

Oliver’s team went on to thank “everyone who has reached out, shown love, support and has done incredible tributes for Oliver."

They added: “The constant love, support and positivity is helping the family, friends and collaborators make it through these extremely difficult times."