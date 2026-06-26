K-pop ATEEZ's mini-album GOLDEN HOUR: Part. 5 is here and the music video for BAD ATEEZ serve up GOLDEN HOUR: Part. 5 and the music video for the lead single BAD. SHARE SHARE Stream GOLDEN HOUR: Part. 5 on all major streaming platforms

ATEEZ's mini‑album GOLDEN HOUR: Part. 5 is here.

It features five tracks: BAD, MAMACITA, TOXIN, Fallin’ and Body.

HONGJOONG and MINGI once again helped pen every song.

ATEEZ have also dropped the high-energy music video for BAD (check it below).

It features sharp choreography, big visuals and a cameo from actress Chase Infiniti, known for Presumed Innocent.

The band will perform BAD live for the first time at BST Hyde Park in London on June 28. More festival dates follow. They play Rock in Roma on July 8, Istanbul Festivali on August 14 and SOUND IN COLORS in Poland on August 15–16.

ATEEZ will also bring BAD to US television, performing it on The Kelly Clarkson Show on July 1.

Stream GOLDEN HOUR: Part. 5 now on all major platforms.

Meanwhile, the band have just announced global screenings of ATEEZ: Light The Way.

Following their 2025 hit concert film ATEEZ WORLD TOUR [TOWARDS THE LIGHT : WILL TO POWER], this new release cranks up the spectacle with reworked VR footage shot in stunning 8K.

Tickets drop July 6 at 10pm KST (2pm BST). Fans can grab theirs and check venues at ateezincinemas.com.

This isn’t just a concert film - it’s a full-on cinematic experience, mixing multi-camera shots and 5.1 surround sound to blast fans right into the action.

Expect fan faves like INCEPTION, BOUNCY (K-Hot Chilli Peppers), and Ice On My Teeth to light up the screen.

Exclusive to cinemas: 20 minutes of never-before-seen behind-the-scenes footage and limited-edition photocards at select venues.

The story? HONGJOONG, SEONGHWA, YUNHO, YEOSANG, SAN, MINGI, WOOYOUNG and JONGHO get a mysterious message, their fans vanish, and they’re plunged into a fiery, foggy fight to find ATINY.

Marc Allenby, Trafalgar Releasing CEO, said: “This fresh take on ATEEZ’s VR show brings a new thrill to cinemas worldwide. Fans get a closer, cinematic connection with the group.”

Light The Way screens globally on August 6 and 8 with Korea’s release on August 19. Japan’s date is coming soon.