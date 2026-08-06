Pop Sabrina Carpenter in talks for record-breaking Wembley Stadium gig in 2027 Sabrina Carpenter is said to be plotting her biggest headline tour yet in the UK. SHARE SHARE Credit: Getty Images

Sabrina Carpenter is said to be planning a record-breaking gig at Wembley Stadium next year.

Should she pull it off, the Manchild singer could become the youngest artist to headline the London venue, toppling Rihanna's record as she was 28 when she brought her Anti World Tour to Wembley in 2016.

Sabrina is currently 27, but turns 28 in May next year. Sabrina is said to be plotting a full UK tour in summertime.

An insider told The Sun: “Sabrina has exploded in the past couple of years – her team can’t believe how quickly things have skyrocketed.

“Fans have been desperate for her to tour ever since she released her seventh album, Man’s Best Friend, last year.

“She’s now in discussions over a huge tour next summer with dates across the UK, including at Wembley.”

Meanwhile, it looks like Rihanna, when she's not twerking on her partner A$AP Rocky, is preparing new music. Click HERE to find out the latest update on Rihanna's long-awaited follow-up to Anti.