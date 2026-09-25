Reggae Madness announced as first headliner for Rock N Roll Circus’ London debut Madness will headline the first London edition of Rock N Roll Circus next summer, with the band set to take over Gunnersbury Park on July 24. SHARE SHARE Suggs and co are joining the Rock N Roll Circus next July

Madness have been confirmed as the opening headliner for Rock N Roll Circus’ inaugural London run, marking their only outdoor summer show in the capital next year.

The festival arrives in British capital for the first time from July 22 to 25, bringing its mix of major live acts, circus performers, food and entertainment to Gunnersbury Park.

The first wave of names sets the tone for the new edition. Joining Madness are New Zealand favourites Fat Freddy’s Drop, Black Country duo Big Special, reggae icons The Wailers and London’s Hollie Cook, alongside the festival’s circus troupe.

For Madness, the show is a homecoming moment. Formed in Camden in the 1970s, the band became one of Britain’s most recognisable groups, creating the Nutty Sound and delivering hits including Our House, It Must Be Love, Baggy Trousers and One Step Beyond.

Frontman Suggs said: “Calling all Madheads and madhatters, join us next July in the great outdoors for Rock N Roll Circus. Bring your friends, bring your family and come dance in Gunnersbury Park London. Yes London we are back!”

Festival director Ali O’Reilly said Madness were the ideal choice to lead the London launch, calling them “a part of London’s musical history” and a band whose catalogue spans generations.

The London event joins the festival’s established editions in Norwich and Sheffield. Rock N Roll Circus returns to Norwich from August 19 to 22 and to Sheffield’s Don Valley Bowl from August 26 to 29.

Special pre‑sale tickets for residents go live on September 29, with general pre‑sale on September 30, and full public on‑sale on October 2 at rocknrollcircus.co.uk.

More artists and headliners for London, Norwich and Sheffield will follow.