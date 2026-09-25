Pop Listen: Tinashe redefines what it is to be a Popstar on new album Tinashe has released her eighth album Popstar, a 16‑track project she says marks her most unapologetic and genre‑free chapter yet. SHARE SHARE Credit: Hugo Comte

Tinashe has released her long‑awaited eighth studio album Popstar, a 16‑track collection that sees her push further into the genre‑blurring sound she has spent the past decade refining.

The record arrives with production from a wide range of collaborators, including Ricky Redd, Zach Sekoff, Fred Ball, Kingdom, Dave Hamelin, Machinedrum, Arca, Illangelo, Camper, kimj, nightfeelings, Couros, Casey Mattson and Andrew Wells.

The album features her recent singles Too Easy, Crash Out, Pillow Fight and I’d Rather Be Alone, all of which earned strong critical reactions and helped set the tone for the new project.

Popstar follows a major run of chart success for the singer. Her collaboration No Broke Boys with Disco Lines hit No.1 on Billboard’s Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart and stayed there for several weeks.

The track went on to earn nominations at the BRIT Awards and the American Music Awards, and won Dance Song of the Year at the 2026 iHeart Radio Music Awards. It originally appeared on her album Quantum Baby, which also produced her No.1 hit Nasty - a track widely hailed as one of the defining songs of summer 2024.

Meanwhile, Tinashe is a special guest on Harry Styles’ Together, Together Tour next year. She will join the pop star for two shows at State Farm Stadium in Phoenix, Arizona on April 2 and 3.

Stream Popstar now.