Hip Hop/Rap Macklemore launches Free Palestine tour after being axed from Ed Sheeran’s Loop Tour Macklemore is hitting the road with a Free Palestine tour after being dropped from Ed Sheeran’s US dates, rallying support acts and donating all profits to organisations aiding Palestinians. SHARE SHARE Credit: FAMOUS

Macklemore is staging the Free Palestine tour after being dropped from Ed Sheeran's Loop Tour.

After showing his support for Palestine during his support slot at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on September 4, the 43-year-old rapper found himself kicked off the US leg of the tour.

The rest of Sheeran's support acts and his backing band sided with Macklemore by quitting the tour.

Now, the Thrift Shop hitmaker has announced concerts in London, Dublin and Paris, with money being raised for organisations helping Palestinians caught up in the conflict.

The Dublin show at 3Arena will take place on October 26, before he heads to Paris' Accor Arena on October 29, and London's OVO Arena Wembley on October 30.

All profits will be split between the following: Anera, Glia, Gaza Soup Kitchen, Taawon, HEAL Palestine, Palestinian Youth Movement, Middle East Children’s Alliance, Jewish Voice for Peace, Medical Aid for Palestinians, Institute for Middle East Understanding, Palestine Children’s Relief Fund and UNRWA USA.

US dates are to follow.





Macklemore's lengthy statement read: "If these last couple of weeks have shown us anything, it’s that something has shifted over the last three years. There has been a collective awakening around Palestinian liberation, the power of billionaires that try to censor that call, and what we expect from artists right now.

"It’s 2026. Being apolitical during a genocide doesn’t work anymore. People are asking artists to show up, educate themselves and be in community. To use the stage for more than entertainment. To push back when the call for a Free Palestine is met with attempts to silence it.

"What happened to me is bigger than one artist or one stage. When the billionaire class can decide which voices are allowed on stage and which ones are too dangerous to hear, everyone should be paying attention.

"So, as you all know, my schedule freed up a bit.

"I’ve spent the last week reaching out to artists who have shown up and used their stages to stand in solidarity with the Palestinian people, regardless of the consequences. Artists who understand that our platforms mean very little if we’re only willing to use them when it’s safe.

"Because of how quickly all of this has come together, a lot of the conversations, schedules and details are still being worked out. But this is a moment of momentum, and there is work to be done.

"So we’re going on tour.

FREE PALESTINE TOUR.

Dublin

Paris

London

"Artist announcements coming soon, as well as US dates.

"Sign up for updates and first access to tickets at macklemore.com. Presale starts next Mon at 10am local, on sale next Wed at 10am local.

"All proceeds will benefit organizations supporting the Palestinian people and movement."