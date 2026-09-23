Metal Lemmy’s secret romance with adult film star revealed years after Motorhead legend’s death Former adult film star Jasmin St. Claire has revealed she briefly dated late Motorhead frontman Lemmy after moving to California, while recalling how their friendship continued until his death in 2015. SHARE SHARE

Motorhead legend Lemmy had a secret romance with former adult film star Jasmin St. Claire before the pair remained close friends until his death, according to the actress and former professional wrestling personality.

Jasmin, who also worked with Extreme Championship Wrestling during the 1990s and later appeared in mainstream movies including National Lampoon's Dorm Daze 2 and Bad Apples, has opened up about her relationship with the heavy metal icon.

Speaking on the What Do You Call It? podcast, Jasmin revealed that she briefly dated Lemmy after moving to California.

She said: “I dated him when I first moved to California briefly, but we were friends till the end of his death, or till his end of days when he died."

Although their romantic relationship did not last, Jasmin said their friendship endured for years, with the pair able to reconnect whenever they happened to be in the same city.

She explained: “Many years after, we still had a friendship. We could meet up cities and towns later without really speaking much throughout the year and things like [that].”

She added: “It just didn’t seem like a beat was missed, if that makes sense. That's the kind of friend he was.”

Lemmy, whose real name was Ian Fraser Kilmister, died aged 70 in December 2015, just days after being diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer.

Jasmin St. Clair on a photoshoot in 2007 / Cred: Getty Images





Jasmin also recalled that the Ace of Spades hitmaker had told her he was unwell before his death.

The revelation offers another glimpse into the private life of the famously hard-living rocker, whose public persona became inseparable from Motorhead's relentless heavy metal sound and his trademark appearance.

Lemmy's death marked the end of an era for Motorhead, but his friends and fans have continued to find deeply personal ways to remember him.

Before his death, the musician reportedly requested that some of his ashes be placed inside bullets and distributed to people close to him.

In 2021, Motorhead tour manager and production assistant Eddie Rocha and Emma Cederblad revealed they had used some of Lemmy's ashes in tattoos created as tributes to their late friend.

A video shared on social media showed a bullet containing Lemmy's ashes before the residue was mixed into tattoo ink. Eddie used it to create a portrait of Lemmy on his leg, while Emma incorporated the ashes into a tattoo of Motorhead's iconic spade emblem.

The accompanying caption read: “Some of Lemmy's ashes were shared with family and close friends.”

Former MTV Headbangers Ball host Riki Rachtman was among the first people to publicly reveal that he had received one of the bullets.

Earlier in 2021, he shared a photograph of the golden bullet engraved with Lemmy's name on X, formerly Twitter.

Riki wrote: “Before his death #Lemmy asked for his ashes to be put in some bullets handed out to his closest friends Today I received a bullet and was literally brought to tears Thank you @myMotorhead.”

More than a decade after Lemmy's death, stories from those who knew him continue to shed light on the man behind one of heavy metal's most recognisable personas, with Jasmin's memories revealing a friendship that survived long after their brief romance ended.