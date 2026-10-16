Jazz RAYE announces global symphonic series This Symphony May Contain Hope: Live From Seven World Wonders RAYE is set to take her new symphonic show to seven countries. SHARE SHARE Credit: Press

RAYE has announced This Symphony May Contain Hope: Live From Seven World Wonders, a new international concert series that will bring her symphonic reimagining of This Music May Contain Hope. to stages across the UK, China, Switzerland, Italy, the USA, Australia and Ghana.

The run expands on her previously confirmed Royal Albert Hall performance, which sold out immediately last week and caused chaos as RAYE revealed the presale for gig was flooded with fake registrations by apparent AI bots.

She claimed she received 1.8 million sign‑ups for the concert on October 23, despite the venue holding just 5,000 seats.

Posting on X on Monday (12.10.26), RAYE said the registration system had been “overwhelmed by scalpers” generating “hundreds of thousands of fake registrations”, adding that she had “never witnessed bots on this scale”. She stressed that keeping tickets at face value for genuine fans was her priority.

The show will see RAYE perform her second album in full with her band, The Heritage Orchestra and Flames Collective, following the success of her earlier symphonic projects My 21st Century Symphony at the Royal Albert Hall in 2023 and The O2 in 2024. The Albert Hall performance will also be recorded for a future live album release.

To mark the announcement, RAYE has released an orchestral mix of Click Clack Symphony featuring Hans Zimmer, alongside a new orchestral version of I Will Overcome recorded at Abbey Road Studios with the London Symphony Orchestra.

RAYE's 2026 and 2027 tour dates:

October 16, 2026: Vancouver, BC - BC Place Stadium+

October 17, 2026: Vancouver, BC - BC Place Stadium+

October 23, 2026: London, UK - Royal Albert Hall

December 1, 2026: Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena/iHeartRadio Jingle Ball

December 4, 2026: Los Angeles, CA - Intuit Dome/iHeartRadio Jingle Ball

December 7, 2026: Rosemont IL - Allstate Arena/iHeartRadio Jingle Ball

December 12, 2026: Canberra, Australia - Spilt Milk Festival

December 13, 2026: Gold Coast, Australia - Spilt Milk Festival

December 19, 2026: Geelong, Australia - Spilt Milk Festival

December 20, 2026: Perth, Australia - Spilt Milk Festival

March 12–14, 2027: Buenos Aires, Argentina - Lollapalooza Argentina

March 12–14, 2027: Santiago, Chile - Lollapalooza Chile

March 19–21, 2027: São Paulo, Brazil - Lollapalooza Brazil

March 19–21, 2027: Bogotá, Colombia - Festival Estereo Picnic

June 26, 2027: Werchter, Belgium - Werchter Boutique

July 3, 2027: Gdynia, Poland - Open’er Festival

+Bruno Mars - The Romantic Tour



