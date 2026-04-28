Pop Ariana Grande confirms new album Petal for July release Ariana Grande has officially announced her eighth studio album, Petal, arriving July 31. SHARE SHARE Credit: Getty Images

Ariana Grande has officially revealed that her eighth studio album is titled Petal and will arrive on July 31.

The project sees her once again teaming up with long‑standing collaborator Ilya Salmanzadeh, who serves as both executive producer and co‑writer.

Sharing the news, Grande said the record represents something “alive” pushing its way through difficult circumstances.

Ilya — the Swedish‑Persian hitmaker known for his work with Max Martin — previously played a major role on Grande’s 2024 album Eternal Sunshine and has also contributed to releases by Taylor Swift, Sam Smith and a wide range of pop artists.

The confirmation comes after Grande posted a series of hints that new material was on the horizon, including a run of black‑and‑white studio photos without explanation.

TMZ reported that the studio images were recent and that Grande had already completed the follow‑up to Eternal Sunshine, with insiders saying she is “super excited” about the new music and wanted to tease fans ahead of the announcement.

The 32‑year‑old singer also updated her Brighter Days hotline message in March with the phrase “counting down the 8s”, widely taken as a nod to AG8, and later changed her Instagram bio to “see you this summer”.

Grande has maintained a relentless schedule across music and acting since her teens, and told Vogue Japan earlier this year that she is aiming for more balance after 15 “non‑stop” years.

She said taking time away from music while filming Wicked helped her grow, and hopes the next chapter of her career will feel more sustainable.



