Country Post Malone teases Shaboozey collaboration 'coming very soon' Post Malone and Shaboozey are teaming up on a collaboration. SHARE SHARE Credit: Getty Images

Post Malone has teased an upcoming collaboration with Shaboozey.

The Sunflower hitmaker was joined onstage by the A Bar Song (Tipsy) hitmaker to perform hit song I Had Some Help at Stagecoach Festival on Sunday (26.04.26)

He teased at the end of the performance: "Something's coming with this motherf***** very soon!"

Posty showed off his enduring love for country music, performing covers of classics such as Craig Morgan's International Harvester and Garth Brooks' Rodeo.

He recently sent fans wild after uploading a blank 40‑song tracklist for his upcoming double disc album The Eternal Buzz.

He posted the image on Instagram earlier this month, with the caption “coming soon.”

Last year, the Circles hitmaker revealed that he had “made probably 35 songs” for his next country album.

Whether the Shaboozey project is for that album is not clear.