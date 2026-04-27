Hip Hop/Rap Rap legend Eve is embarking on her first headline tour of the UK and Europe Eve is hitting the road for her first UK and European headline tour as she celebrates 25 years of her iconic album Scorpion. SHARE SHARE Credit: Zoe McConnell

Rap legend Eve has announced her debut headline tour of the UK and Europe tour, marking 25 years since the release of her era‑defining, platinum‑selling album Scorpion.

The run begins in October 2026, with the UK leg including a London date at the O2 Forum Kentish Town on November 2.

Remarkably, it's her first time headlining a jaunt across the UK and EU, despite more than two decades as one of hip‑hop’s most recognisable voices.

The announcement follows a busy few months for the rapper, who recently co‑hosted the 2026 MOBO Awards in Manchester and released a special 25th anniversary red‑and‑black splatter 2LP edition of Scorpion — a record widely considered one of the most influential hip‑hop albums of the early 2000s.

The Scorpion 25th Anniversary Tour spans 15 dates, kicking off in Helsinki on October 9 before rolling through Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Germany, Poland, Austria, the UK, France and Switzerland, wrapping up in Amsterdam on November 4.

Fans can sign up for ticket access from 12pm BST today, with artist presale starting April 28 at 10am local time, ahead of general sale on April 30 at 10am.

Sharing her excitement, Eve said: "I'm so excited to go out on this tour to celebrate 25 years of Scorpion! This album means so much to me and my career and I can’t wait to see all the fans and celebrate with you all. This will be a celebration of my career across all my albums musically, see you all soon!!”

Scorpion remains a landmark release, home to classics including Who’s That Girl and the Grammy‑winning Let Me Blow Ya Mind with Gwen Stefani.

The album stormed charts worldwide, going Platinum in the US and Canada, and Gold in the UK and France.

Its bold visuals, razor‑sharp lyricism and heavyweight guest list — including DMX, Damian and Stephen Marley — cemented Eve as one of hip‑hop’s most formidable talents.

Eve’s impact stretches far beyond one album.

She was only the third female rapper in history to top the US charts with her debut, and has since sold over 10 million records across four studio albums.

Her collaborations read like a who’s who of music royalty, from Alicia Keys and Missy Elliott to Janet Jackson, The Roots, Doja Cat, Prince, Sean Paul and Shaggy.