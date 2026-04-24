Rock Luvcat unleashes gothic new single Vampire At The Beach ahead of murder‑ballad EP Luvcat returns with the dark new single Vampire At The Beach as she prepares to release her murder‑ballad EP Lovebites on May 22. SHARE SHARE Luvcat's new single and music video for Vampire at the Beach is out now

Luvcat is back with a bite — dropping her new single Vampire At The Beach as she gears up for the release of Lovebites, a full EP of murder ballads arriving on May 22.

The track comes with a visually wild companion film, placing Luvcat opposite a dark, looming figure in a twisted dreamscape. The video jumps between bathtub shocks, flying knives and theatrical, off‑kilter imagery, fusing gothic drama with a modern edge. There’s even a peroxide‑blonde vampire strutting around in a cape marked with three Adidas stripes, while the stony shoreline scenes channel a Burton‑esque Sweeney Todd mood.

Lovebites picks up the thread from her debut Vicious Delicious — now sitting at 120 million streams — but pushes deeper into the shadows. Vampire At The Beach sets the tone, leaning into Luvcat’s fascination with the darker corners of love and obsession.

She sings: “Had dreams of Anacapri When I fell asleep with a film on TV. Fellini's golden bodies Lapped by the sea like melted ice cream.”

Explaining the story behind the track, Luvcat said: “I once had this ghostly looking lover who had this unsettling hold over me. I was almost waiting for him to bite my neck. He truly had me clamped between his teeth. We were watching a Fellini film and seeing all these golden bodies dripping with sweat on the silky rocks of an Italian beach. I was just thinking, I can’t imagine being on a summer holiday with you. You’re a vampire.”

The EP announcement follows the runaway success of He’s My Man, which has now clocked 60 million streams.

A new anniversary version featuring punk‑poet Dr John Cooper Clarke will appear on Lovebites, alongside the previously unheard Electric Chair, which includes vocals from Libertines frontman Pete Doherty.

The collaboration took shape on the road, where Doherty kept strolling out during her set to throw in his own closing lyric.



