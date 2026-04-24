Country Ringo Starr looks back on his life as he drops new album Long Long Road Ringo Starr has released his 22nd solo album Long Long Road, a reflective new collaboration with producer T Bone Burnett. SHARE SHARE Long Long Road is out now

Ringo Starr is back with Long Long Road, his 22nd solo album — and he’s using it to take stock of the extraordinary path that’s carried him from Liverpool clubs to global stages.

The record marks his second full collaboration with T Bone Burnett and arrives as the follow‑up to last year’s chart‑topping Look Up, bringing together a cast of heavyweight guests including Sheryl Crow, Sarah Jarosz, Billy Strings, Molly Tuttle and St. Vincent.

The title track, featuring Crow, is accompanied by a sentimental new video directed by Francesca Gregorini, Starr’s stepdaughter, who blends fresh footage with personal snapshots from across his life.

The clip follows Starr on a literal and emotional journey, driving through memories and moments fans have never seen before.





Reflecting on the album’s theme, Ringo said he’s been thinking about the twists and turns that shaped him.

He said: “We’re talking about this Long Long Road I’ve been on — and I’ve been thinking about the road I’ve taken.

“Starting in Liverpool, being in several bands, then with The Beatles… all those stops on your walk of life. I could have taken another path but I took this one and ended up here, still on this Long Long Road. I loved making this record with T Bone and I hope you enjoy listening to it.”

Burnett returned the praise, calling Starr a musician he’s admired his entire life.

He said he always heard a “Texas spirit” in Starr’s playing and wanted to surround him with Nashville’s new wave of talent.

He continued: “Ringo Starr is a master musician and a recording artist of the highest calibre."

Burnett added that the young players brought “extraordinary energy” to the sessions.

Stream Long Long Road now on all major streaming platforms.