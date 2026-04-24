K-pop Jisoo thanks fans as she’s honoured at Canneseries Jisoo told fans she wanted to show “a new side” of herself as she accepted the Madame Figaro Rising Star Award at Canneseries. SHARE SHARE Credit: Getty Images

Jisoo shared that she wanted to show "a new side" of herself as she accepted an acting prize at Canneseries.

The BLACKPINK star scooped the Madame Figaro Rising Star Award at the festival’s opening ceremony, greeted by screams the second she walked onstage.

She told the crowd: “I wanted to show you a new side of me through different projects."

The K-pop star said the support she’s received has pushed her “one more step forward.”

Jisoo has been building her acting career fast, with roles in Snowdrop, Newtopia and Netflix’s Boyfriend on Demand, alongside last year’s solo EP Amortage.

She thanked fans for their “unwavering love and support,” promising she’ll keep evolving.

Jisoo added: “I will never forget the gratitude you gave me."

Presenting the award, Madame Figaro’s Richard Gianorio called her “a pop star adored by millions” who refused to stay in her comfort zone.

He praised her leap into acting, saying she had “the courage to reinvent herself — and did so very successfully.”