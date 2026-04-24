Rock Manics and Suede join forces for 2026 arena takeover Manic Street Preachers and Suede are teaming up for a massive co‑headline arena tour across the UK in autumn 2026. SHARE SHARE Credit: Alex Lake

Manic Street Preachers and Suede are joining forces for one of 2026’s biggest rock tours, hitting arenas across the UK next autumn in a rare double billing.

The run kicks off at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro on October 28 before rolling through Leeds, Manchester’s Co‑op Live, a two‑night stop in Cardiff, London’s O2, Birmingham, Nottingham and Bournemouth.

The Manics remain one of Wales’ most enduring musical exports, still drawing huge crowds more than three decades after Generation Terrorists set them loose.

Their 2025 album Critical Thinking showed they’ve lost none of their bite, and their live sets continue to mix early firecrackers like You Love Us with chart‑toppers including If You Tolerate This Your Children Will Be Next and A Design for Life.

Their fanbase is famously devoted, often travelling across the country — and beyond — to see them.

Credit: Dean Chalkley





Suede arrive on the tour riding a major resurgence, with recent albums powering them to some of the biggest crowds of their career.

Their tenth record Antidepressants landed on multiple end‑of‑year lists and fuelled a sold‑out UK run followed by a packed European tour.

Bringing both bands under one roof is a dream pairing for long‑time fans, promising a night stacked with classics, cult favourites and newer material that’s kept both groups firmly in the spotlight.

Tickets go on general sale May 1 at 9.30am here.





Manic Street Preachers and Suede's 2026 co-headline tour dates:

October 28 – Glasgow OVO Hydro

October 30 – Leeds First Direct Arena

October 31 – Manchester Co‑op Live

November 3 – Cardiff Utilita Arena

November 4 – Cardiff Utilita Arena

November 6 – London The O2

November 7 – Birmingham Utilita Arena

November 11 – Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

November 12 – Bournemouth International Centre







