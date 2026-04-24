Rock Lukas Graham goes back to his roots on new single To Know A Girl Lukas Graham returns to the folk‑influenced sound of his childhood on new single To Know A Girl, ahead of a summer album. SHARE SHARE Credit: Frederik Barasinski

Lukas Graham has taken a surprising detour with his new track To Know A Girl, stepping away from the big‑hook pop sound that made him a global star and leaning instead into the folk traditions he grew up around in Christiania.

The Copenhagen singer was raised in a community where musicians were constantly drifting through his family’s door — many of them carrying Irish folk influences his father adored.

That atmosphere hangs over the new single, which trades studio gloss for something earthier and more intimate.

As Lukas puts it: “The sound of the song reminds me of coming all the way back home, reconnecting with the songwriting tradition and the instruments that formed the soundtrack of my childhood.”





Rather than chasing another chart‑topper, the track feels like a reset — a moment of grounding before the release of his next album, due this summer.

It’s been a decade since 7 Years catapulted him onto the world stage, earning three GRAMMY nominations and topping charts across continents.

Since then, he’s built a catalogue of multi‑platinum singles — including Love Someone, which has gone platinum in 18 countries — and carved out a reputation for writing songs that pull directly from his own life, from grief to fatherhood.

His live career has followed the same upward curve, with sold‑out shows across Europe, North America and Asia, plus appearances on the GRAMMYs, MTV VMAs and Good Morning America.

And he’s set for another huge run: Lukas will join Ed Sheeran as a special guest on selected dates of the 2026 Loop Tour, kicking off on August 15 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.



