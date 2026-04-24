Pop Olivia Rodrigo 'lost my mind' over Justin Bieber's Coachella Baby performance Olivia Rodrigo had her mind blown by Justin Bieber's Coachella set. SHARE SHARE Credit: Getty Images

Olivia Rodrigo is the latest star to heap praise on Justin Bieber's emotional Coachella set.

The 32-year-old pop idol duetted with footage of his younger self and the Good 4 U hitmaker said she "lost my mind" when he performed early mega-hit Baby.

Appearing on Audacy Check In, she said: "I did see Bieber, it was so epic. I loved it. When he sang Baby, I think I like lost my mind."





Taemin recently said Bieber's Coachella appearance struck a deeply personal chord, revealing he “saw himself reflected” in the pop star’s emotional performance.

The SHINee singer - who has spent more than half his life in the spotlight - Billboard: "As I watched [the performance], I felt like I would be reacting to it differently than anyone else. I really saw myself reflected. Of course, the language and the country are different, but I also look back at my younger self through videos. I can't say anything, but I watch on the sidelines.

"I think Justin Bieber likely felt those similar emotions and portrayed them on stage. I just really want to root for him. I thought that it must've been so hard. All that attention, as grateful as you are for it, was probably really difficult for one person to shoulder. And despite this, through good music, he has continued to inspire. I want to thank him for that."

What's more, Justin Timberlake hailed Bieber's cover of his early hit Cry Me a River.

He told Bieber he should be “proud” of his journey as he shared a message of support alongside a clip of the pair meeting years ago.

He penned on Instagram: "I know this has been a long road. And I know it’s not always a smooth ride. I’m proud of you - and you should be proud of you too. Sending love @lilbieber."



