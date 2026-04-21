Rock Ronnie Wood adds London and Cologne tour dates after Amsterdam solo shows sell out instantly Ronnie Wood has expanded his rare run of solo concerts with new dates in London and Cologne after two Amsterdam shows sold out within minutes. SHARE SHARE Credit: Avalon

Ronnie Wood is extending his return to solo performance after overwhelming demand saw both of his Amsterdam shows sell out almost immediately.

The Rolling Stones guitarist had originally announced a one‑off appearance at the Paradiso, but tickets disappeared so quickly that a second night was added — and that, too, was snapped up within minutes.

Following the rapid sell‑outs, Wood will now bring Ronnie Wood And His Band to London’s O2 Kentish Town Forum on August 21, before heading to Cologne for a show at E‑Werk on September 3.

The newly added dates mark the first time in more than 16 years that Wood has committed to performing full solo sets.

General tickets go on sale Friday (24.04.26) at 10am (local time), with UK fans directed to MyTicket.co.uk and German fans to Eventim.de.

The intimate shows offer a rare chance to see one of rock’s most recognisable guitarists outside the stadium‑sized scale of The Rolling Stones’ touring machine.

Wood will be joined by longtime friend and collaborator Imelda May, who is set to appear at both the London and Cologne concerts.

The pair have performed together on numerous occasions, including the 2023 Jeff Beck Tribute Concert at the Royal Albert Hall.



