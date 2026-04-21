K-pop K-pop girl group aespa unveil second album Lemonade and tour K-pop girl group aespa's second album is arriving next month. SHARE SHARE Credit: Jules Annan/Avalon

K-pop powerhouse aespa have announced their second studio album, Lemonade.

The follow-up to 2024's Armageddon is due on May 29.

SM Entertainment shared that the record "features 10 songs spanning a range of genres and showcases the group's more mature identity, pairing stronger storytelling built around its fictional universe with clear musical growth."

A full track-listing awaits.

KARINA, WINTER, GISELLE, and NINGNING have also set out the dates for their 2026-2027 aespa LIVE TOUR - SYNK : æ tour.

The trek will open in Seoul this August, before heading to major arenas across Asia before shifting to the Americas.

A packed stretch of North American dates is scheduled for September and October, giving fans across the region multiple chances to see the act live.

The tour then rolls into 2027, when the focus switches to Europe for an extensive run of shows.

UK audiences will finally get long‑anticipated performances at Manchester’s AO Arena on January 14 and London’s The O2 on January 16.

From there, the itinerary continues through several of Europe’s biggest cities, with confirmed stops in Paris, Berlin and Milan.