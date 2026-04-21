K-pop K‑pop’s Big Four join forces on Coachella for K-pop HYBE, SM Entertainment, JYP Entertainment and YG Entertainment are teaming up to launch a first‑of‑its‑kind global K‑pop festival set to debut in 2027, according to multiple reports. SHARE SHARE Photo: Getty Images

Multiple Korean outlets report that HYBE, SM Entertainment, JYP Entertainment and YG Entertainment are collaborating on a major new festival - tentatively titled FANOMENON.

The four agencies — often referred to collectively as the “Big Four” — are said to be working alongside the Presidential Committee on Popular Culture Exchange to establish a joint venture that will oversee the event.

According to reports, the idea was initiated by JYP Entertainment founder and chief producer J.Y. Park, who proposed a large‑scale festival designed to showcase artists from all four companies under one banner.

The working title FANOMENON blends “fan” with “phenomenon,” signalling the ambition to create a cultural moment with the same global pull as major international festivals, such as Coachella.

Industry sources note that the companies have already begun formal procedures to set up the partnership, including submitting a business combination filing to the Korea Fair Trade Commission. This step indicates that the project has moved beyond early discussions and into official regulatory review.

Although the festival is still in development, several outlets report that a provisional timeline is already in place.

The first edition of FANOMENON is expected to take place in South Korea in December 2027, serving as the launch event before the festival expands internationally.

From May 2028, the joint venture reportedly plans to take the show on the road, staging editions in major cities around the world.

FANOMENON would mark the first time the Big Four have combined their resources for a single live‑event platform.

HYBE is home to some of the most globally dominant groups in K‑pop, including BTS, SEVENTEEN, NewJeans, LE SSERAFIM, TXT, ENHYPEN, and KATSEYE.

SM’s roster includes long‑established legends and current global touring powerhouses such as aespa, NCT (127, Dream, WayV, Wish), RIIZE, Red Velvet, and SHINee.

JYP’s biggest acts include Stray Kids, TWICE, DAY6, and ITZY.

Finally, YG’s roster features BLACKPINK, BABYMONSTER, TREASURE, AKMU, and BIGBANG.



