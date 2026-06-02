Pop Celine Dion extends Paris residency by 10 dates in May 2027 Celine Dion will play an additional 10 nights at Paris La Défense Arena in May 2027. SHARE SHARE Credit: Getty Images

Celine Dion has added 10 dates to her Paris residency.

The Think Twice hitmaker is set to play her first live shows since 2022 at the 40,000-capacity Paris La Défense Arena.

The initial run was confirmed from September 10 with 10 shows through to October 14.

Due to demand, Dion will now perform on May 8, 12, 14, 15, 19, 21, 22, 26, 28 and 29, 2027.

Some fans who failed to get tickets for the first batch of dates will be given the opportunity to try again.

At 10am local time on June 3 those who registered for the artist presale via Fair AXS will be able to have another go.

And, on June 4, those who are registered with the venue can try via La Défense Arena. Presales end at 11.59pm on June 5.

The run will mark the singer's first since being diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome - a rare autoimmune neurological disorder that causes progressive muscle stiffness and painful spasms - four years ago.

After years of battling health challenges, Dion says the love and support she’s received from her devoted fans has carried her through - and she’s "stronger" and ready to return to the stage.





Taking to Instagram on her 58th birthday (30.03.26), Dion said in a video: “Over the last few years, every day that’s gone by, I’ve felt your prayers and support, your kindness and love. You’ve helped me in ways that I can’t even describe, and I’m truly fortunate to have your support.

“This year, I’m getting the best birthday gift of my life – I’m getting the chance to see you, to perform for you once again in Paris, beginning in September!

“I’m feeling good, I’m strong, I’m feeling excited – obviously a little nervous – but most of all, I’m grateful to all of you! I love you all and I’ll see you soon!”

Meanwhile, Dion unexpectedly surged into the Glastonbury conversation after new betting odds placed her as a strong contender for the festival’s coveted Legends slot next year.

A Paddy Power spokesperson told Metro: "It might be time to pack the wellies and the tissues for Glasto as there might not be a dry eye in the field if Celine Dion takes to the stage at Worthy Farm.

"Our number crunchers think there’s a real chance she makes an appearance in the legends shot after pricing her up at a skinny 9/4."