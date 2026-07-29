Pop Boy George slammed for pro-Israel song on which he calls out artists like Kneecap for supporting Palestine Boy George has been slammed for sharing a pro-Israel song. SHARE SHARE Credit: FAMOUS

Boy George is facing a storm of criticism after unveiling a politically charged song that openly supports Israel’s military campaign and rejects claims of genocide in Gaza.

The track, titled עוד נרקוד in Hebrew and translated as We Will Dance Again, was posted directly to his social media accounts - and immediately ignited backlash across music circles and online communities.

Set to a reggae rhythm, the song opens with Boy George singing: “You say genocide, I say war/ When you’re attacked, that’s what the army’s for/ Does it get ugly? You bet it does/ When I know you wanna kill every last one of us.”

The phrase “We Will Dance Again” has become a symbol of resilience for Israelis following the bloodied Nova music festival attack in October 2023, which saw Hamas terrorists murder 378 Israelis and take 44 hostages.

He also takes aim at artists who have publicly supported Palestine - including Kneecap, Dua Lipa and Brian Eno - adding: “You condemn, with selective memory/ Musicians holding flags, mouthing like sheep/ Propaganda fuelled by the internet feels so weak.”

The song is not available on streaming platforms, but its online release has already prompted strong reactions.

Martyn Ware - founder of the Human League and Heaven 17, and once a close friend - condemned the track as an “overtly pro‑genocide, anti‑Palestinian piece of musical propaganda,” telling Boy George he “should be ashamed.”

The Culture Club frontman has previously spoken about his long‑standing ties to the Jewish community.

When asked last year about Eurovision boycotts over Israel’s participation, he said: “I have many Jewish friends, whom I’ve known since I was 15 or 16 years old. Are people asking me, as someone with principles, to turn my back on my Jewish friends? That is not going to happen – it will never happen.”

He added that he has worn the Star of David “from the beginning” of his career and feels “very connected to the Jewish people,” while noting: “I’m not necessarily connected to Israel. I don’t really have an opinion on that. But the mission of music is to unite people.”



